South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Lancaster County, South Carolina this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Chesterfield High School at Andrew Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kershaw, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.