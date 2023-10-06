If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Dorchester County, South Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Cane Bay High School at Stratford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek, SC Conference: 5A - Region 7

5A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Dorchester High School at Summerville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC Conference: 5A - Region 8

5A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood Academy at First Baptist School of Charleston