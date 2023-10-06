There is high school football competition in Charleston County, South Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Charleston County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Lake Marion High School at Bishop England High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Dorchester High School at Summerville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC Conference: 5A - Region 8

5A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood Academy at First Baptist School of Charleston

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: James Island, SC

James Island, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Charleston High School at Hanahan High School