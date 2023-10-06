South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Beaufort County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Beaufort County, South Carolina this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Beaufort County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hilton Head Christian Academy at Thomas Heyward Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ridgeland, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.