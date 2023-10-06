Anna Blinkova 2023 WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Odds
As action in the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Anna Blinkova versus Sara Sorribes Tormo. Blinkova is +1100 to win at Victoria Park Tennis Centre.
Blinkova at the 2023 WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: October 7-15
- Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre
- Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong
- Court Surface: Hard
Blinkova's Next Match
On Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 PM ET, Blinkova will play Sorribes Tormo in the quarterfinals, after defeating Priscilla Hon 6-1, 6-3 in the previous round.
Blinkova Stats
- In the Round of 16, Blinkova won 6-1, 6-3 against Hon on Wednesday.
- Through 25 tournaments over the past 12 months, Blinkova has won one title, and her overall record is 31-23.
- Blinkova is 18-15 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with one tournament win.
- In her 54 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Blinkova has averaged 21.9 games.
- In her 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Blinkova has played 22.1 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Blinkova has been victorious in 36.0% of her return games and 65.0% of her service games.
- Blinkova has won 34.6% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 65.7% of her service games during that timeframe.
