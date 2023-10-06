South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Anderson County, South Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Anderson County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Wren High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at Woodmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Piedmont, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
