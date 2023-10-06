South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Aiken County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Aiken County, South Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Batesburg-Leesville High School at Silver Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Aiken, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge Spring-Monetta High School at Blackville-Hilda High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Blackville, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School - N Augusta at Monsignor Donovan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Athens, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aiken High School at North Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: North Augusta, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
