Terry McLaurin vs. Quindell Johnson: Week 5 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
When the Washington Commanders meet the Chicago Bears in Week 5, Terry McLaurin will face a Bears pass defense featuring Quindell Johnson. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.
Commanders vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: FedExField
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears
|27.2
|6.8
|44
|110
|8.64
Terry McLaurin vs. Quindell Johnson Insights
Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense
- Terry McLaurin's 212 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has collected 21 receptions and one touchdown.
- Looking at passing yards, Washington is No. 20 in the league, with 805 (201.3 per game).
- The Commanders' scoring average on offense is 22.3 points per game, 17th in the league.
- Washington ranks 12th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 35 times per contest.
- In the red zone, the Commanders have thrown the ball 17 times this season, placing them 13th in the NFL.
Quindell Johnson & the Bears' Defense
- Quindell Johnson has a team-leading one interception to go along with one pass defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago is struggling this season, with 1,071 passing yards allowed (29th in NFL). It ranks 31st with 10 passing touchdowns allowed.
- This season, the Bears rank 31st in the league with 34.3 points allowed per contest, and they rank 28th in total yards allowed with 383.3 given up per game.
- One player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Chicago this season.
- Eight players have caught a touchdown against the Bears this season.
Terry McLaurin vs. Quindell Johnson Advanced Stats
|Terry McLaurin
|Quindell Johnson
|Rec. Targets
|26
|1
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|21
|1
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.1
|1
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|212
|2
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|53
|1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|52
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|0
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|1
|Interceptions
