Panthers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the Carolina Panthers have the third-worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +50000.
Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!
Panthers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +3000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Oddsmakers rate the Panthers equally compared to the computer rankings, 30th in the NFL.
- The Panthers were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +50000, which is the third-biggest change in the entire league.
- The Panthers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.2%.
Carolina Betting Insights
- Carolina is winless against the spread this year.
- One Panthers game (out of four) has hit the over this year.
- The Panthers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.
- Carolina has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
- The Panthers are totaling 282.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 14th, surrendering 313 yards per game.
- The Panthers are compiling 16.8 points per game on offense (24th in NFL), and they rank 25th defensively with 25.5 points allowed per game.
Panthers Impact Players
- Adam Thielen has 27 catches for 287 yards (71.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.
- Bryce Young has thrown for 503 yards (167.7 per game), completing 65.0%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.
- On the ground, Young has scored zero TDs and accumulated 61 yards.
- Miles Sanders has rushed for 158 yards (39.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- In one game, Andy Dalton has passed for 361 yards (361.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and completing 58.6%.
- As a playmaker on defense, the Panthers' Brian Burns has delivered 14 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks in his four games.
Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Panthers Player Futures
2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Falcons
|L 24-10
|+10000
|2
|September 18
|Saints
|L 20-17
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|@ Seahawks
|L 37-27
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Vikings
|L 21-13
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 15
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Texans
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 9
|@ Bears
|-
|+50000
|11
|November 19
|Cowboys
|-
|+900
|12
|November 26
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|Falcons
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.