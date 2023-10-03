Tuesday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 7:08 PM ET (on October 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 86 times this season and won 52, or 60.5%, of those games.

Milwaukee has entered 20 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 11-9 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 17th in the majors with 728 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers' 3.74 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 40, or 47.1%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Arizona has won six of 11 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 27 Cardinals W 3-2 Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson September 28 Cardinals W 3-0 Corbin Burnes vs Dakota Hudson September 29 Cubs W 4-3 Colin Rea vs Kyle Hendricks September 30 Cubs L 10-6 Eric Lauer vs Jordan Wicks October 1 Cubs W 4-0 Adrian Houser vs Drew Smyly October 3 Diamondbacks - Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Pfaadt October 4 Diamondbacks - TBA vs Zac Gallen

Diamondbacks Schedule