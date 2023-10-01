Something has to give when the Minnesota Vikings (0-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting October 1, 2023 against the Carolina Panthers (0-3), who are on their own three-game losing streak. We have best bets recommendations.

When is Vikings vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Panthers compared to the BetMGM line, a 6.2 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Panthers.

The Vikings have a 68.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Vikings have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Minnesota has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -218 or shorter.

The Panthers have been listed as the underdog three times this season and have failed to win any of those games.

Carolina has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Carolina (+4.5)



Carolina (+4.5) The Vikings have not covered the spread in a matchup this season (0-2-1).

The Panthers have yet to win a game against the spread this season (0-2-1).

Carolina is winless against the spread when it is 4.5-point underdogs or more (0-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) These two teams average a combined 41 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the total of 46.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 54.3 points per game, 7.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

One of the Vikings' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

One of the Panthers' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Justin Jefferson Receiving Yards (Our pick: 101.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 3 152.7 1

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 149.5 2 25.5 0

