Will Raheem Blackshear Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 4?
In the Week 4 tilt between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Raheem Blackshear score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Raheem Blackshear score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)
- Last year, Blackshear rushed for 77 yards on 23 attempts, averaging 5.9 yards per game, and three TDs.
- He rushed for a touchdown in three games last year, but did not run for more than one TD in a game.
Raheem Blackshear Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|5
|13
|1
|4
|40
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|6
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 12
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|4
|32
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|3
|3
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 18
|@Saints
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
