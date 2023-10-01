Two struggling teams meet at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023 when the Minnesota Vikings (0-3) aim to end their three-game lose streak against the Carolina Panthers (0-3), who have lost three games in a row.

Vikings and Panthers betting trends and insights can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Vikings 4.5 46.5 -225 +180

Panthers vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

  • The Panthers and their opponents have scored more than 46.5 combined points once this season.
  • The average total for Carolina's games this season is 40.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Panthers are winless against the spread this season (0-2-1).
  • The Panthers have been listed as the underdog three times this season and have failed to win any of those games.
  • Carolina has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

Minnesota Vikings

  • Minnesota has an average total of 48.8 in their contests this year, 2.3 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Vikings are winless against the spread this season (0-2-1).
  • The Vikings have been moneyline favorites only once before this season and they lost.
  • Minnesota has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Vikings vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games
Vikings 23 15 27.3 24 48.8 2 3
Panthers 18 24 27 23 40.8 1 3
Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 40.8 39.5 41.5
Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 21 23
ATS Record 0-2-1 0-0-1 0-2-0
Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.8 49 48.5
Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 25 27
ATS Record 0-2-1 0-2-0 0-0-1
Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

