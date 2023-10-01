Two struggling teams meet at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023 when the Minnesota Vikings (0-3) aim to end their three-game lose streak against the Carolina Panthers (0-3), who have lost three games in a row.

Vikings and Panthers betting trends and insights can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vikings 4.5 46.5 -225 +180

Panthers vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers and their opponents have scored more than 46.5 combined points once this season.

The average total for Carolina's games this season is 40.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Panthers are winless against the spread this season (0-2-1).

The Panthers have been listed as the underdog three times this season and have failed to win any of those games.

Carolina has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota has an average total of 48.8 in their contests this year, 2.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Vikings are winless against the spread this season (0-2-1).

The Vikings have been moneyline favorites only once before this season and they lost.

Minnesota has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Vikings vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Vikings 23 15 27.3 24 48.8 2 3 Panthers 18 24 27 23 40.8 1 3

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.8 39.5 41.5 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 21 23 ATS Record 0-2-1 0-0-1 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 49 48.5 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 25 27 ATS Record 0-2-1 0-2-0 0-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

