Will Laviska Shenault Jr. pay out his Week 4 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers clash with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Laviska Shenault Jr. score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Shenault's three targets have led to three catches for 16 yards (5.3 per game).

Shenault, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 16 0 Week 2 Saints 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 0 0

