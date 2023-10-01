The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jackson Rutledge and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley has 32 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .282.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • In 70.3% of his 158 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 56 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Riley has had an RBI in 61 games this season (38.6%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • In 53.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 27 games with multiple runs (17.1%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
78 GP 80
.294 AVG .271
.364 OBP .331
.535 SLG .503
37 XBH 35
17 HR 20
44 RBI 55
87/31 K/BB 83/28
2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.00).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 243 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • Rutledge (1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .322 against him.
