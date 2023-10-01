Will Adam Thielen Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Adam Thielen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Thielen's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Thielen has been targeted 25 times and has 20 catches for 211 yards (10.6 per reception) and two TDs.
Keep an eye on Thielen's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Adam Thielen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week:
- Jonathan Mingo (LP/concussion): 8 Rec; 64 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- D.J. Chark (DNP/nir - rest): 5 Rec; 101 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Panthers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Thielen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|25
|20
|211
|64
|2
|10.6
Thielen Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|9
|7
|54
|1
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|14
|11
|145
|1
Rep Adam Thielen and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.