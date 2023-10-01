Adam Thielen will be running routes against the eighth-worst passing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this campaign, Thielen has hauled in 20 passes on 25 targets for a team-best 211 yards and two TDs, averaging 70.3 yards per game.

Thielen vs. the Vikings

Thielen vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games Minnesota has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Six players have grabbed a TD pass against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 261.7 passing yards per game yielded by the Vikings defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Vikings have conceded seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 2.3 per game. That ranks 27th in NFL play.

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 50.5 (-118)

Thielen Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (two times in three games), Thielen has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thielen has been targeted on 25 of his team's 129 passing attempts this season (19.4% target share).

He has 211 receiving yards on 25 targets to rank 43rd in NFL play with 8.4 yards per target.

Thielen has had a touchdown catch in two of three games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 40.0% of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With two red zone targets, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 50.0% of his team's four red zone pass attempts.

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 14 TAR / 11 REC / 145 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 7 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

