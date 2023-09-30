With the college football season entering Week 5, the slate includes five games that feature teams from the Patriot League. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, check out the piece below for info on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Patriot League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Monmouth Hawks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo) Fordham Rams at Georgetown Hoyas 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Colgate Raiders at Cornell Big Red 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bucknell Bison at Lafayette Leopards 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Harvard Crimson vs. Holy Cross Crusaders 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!