The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Neyland Stadium in a clash of SEC foes.

Tennessee is putting up 35 points per game on offense, which ranks them 37th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 30th, surrendering 17.3 points per contest. South Carolina's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 434.3 total yards per game, which ranks 12th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 52nd with 415.8 total yards per contest.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

South Carolina Tennessee 415.8 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463.5 (32nd) 434.3 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302 (28th) 75.8 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.5 (6th) 340 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234 (72nd) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has compiled 1,242 yards (310.5 yards per game) while completing 74.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 64 yards with one touchdown.

Mario Anderson has run for 129 yards on 34 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Dakereon Joyner has piled up 99 yards (on 38 carries) with four touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 71 yards.

Xavier Legette's 556 receiving yards (139 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 catches on 32 targets with three touchdowns.

Eddie Lewis has put together a 120-yard season so far. He's caught nine passes on 13 targets.

Trey Knox's 10 catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 113 yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has thrown for 925 yards (231.3 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 135 rushing yards on 22 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has 312 rushing yards on 45 carries.

Jabari Small has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 258 yards (64.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Ramel Keyton has hauled in 12 receptions for 205 yards (51.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Bru McCoy has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 196 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Squirrel White has been the target of 26 passes and hauled in 17 catches for 172 yards, an average of 43 yards per contest.

