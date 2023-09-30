The Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) are favored by 6.5 points when they play host to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) in Sun Belt action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 66.5 points.

Georgia Southern is totaling 34.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 41st in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 31st, allowing 18.3 points per contest. Coastal Carolina is accumulating 415.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (53rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 382.5 total yards per game (87th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Allen E. Paulson Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -6.5 -110 -110 66.5 -110 -110 -275 +210

Looking to place a bet on Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 5 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Chanticleers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Out of Coastal Carolina's four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Coastal Carolina lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Coastal Carolina has entered two games this season as the underdog by +210 or more and is in those contests.

Bet on Coastal Carolina to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has recored 1,003 passing yards, or 250.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.7% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with two interceptions.

Braydon Bennett has carried the ball 34 times for 131 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jared Brown has 208 receiving yards (52 yards per game) on 20 catches and one touchdown while racking up 95 rushing yards on five attempts with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney has collected 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 311 (77.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 36 times and has two touchdowns.

Kyre Duplessis' seven targets have resulted in five catches for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Micheal Mason has collected 1.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up one TFL and 13 tackles.

Juan Powell, Coastal Carolina's top tackler, has 17 tackles and one TFL this year.

Clayton Isbell has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 16 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.