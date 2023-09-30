The Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) square off against a fellow Sun Belt opponent when they host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

Georgia Southern is averaging 34.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 41st in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 32nd, surrendering 18.3 points per contest. Coastal Carolina ranks 56th in the FBS with 31.5 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 44th with 20 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Georgia Southern 415.3 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 480 (25th) 382.5 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.3 (47th) 133.8 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.3 (86th) 281.5 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.8 (8th) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (121st) 9 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (57th)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has racked up 1,003 yards (250.8 ypg) while completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has run the ball 34 times for 131 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jared Brown has 208 receiving yards (52 per game) on 20 catches and one touchdown while racking up 95 rushing yards on five attempts with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney's 311 receiving yards (77.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 21 receptions on 36 targets with two touchdowns.

Kyre Duplessis' five receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 112 yards (28 ypg) and one touchdown.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has 1,289 passing yards for Georgia Southern, completing 72.5% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, OJ Arnold, has carried the ball 31 times for 256 yards (64 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught seven passes for 64 yards.

Jalen White has been handed the ball 34 times this year and racked up 184 yards (46 per game) with two touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr.'s team-high 310 yards as a receiver have come on 29 receptions (out of 39 targets) with two touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 283 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dalen Cobb has hauled in 15 receptions for 161 yards, an average of 40.3 yards per game.

