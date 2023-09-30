Our projection model predicts the Georgia Southern Eagles will beat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, September 30 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Allen E. Paulson Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (+6.5) Under (66.5) Georgia Southern 26, Coastal Carolina 25

Week 5 Sun Belt Predictions

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Chanticleers.

The Chanticleers have a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Coastal Carolina is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.

The Chanticleers have gone over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

The average total in Coastal Carolina games this season is 5.2 fewer points than the point total of 66.5 for this outing.

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Eagles have two wins against the spread this year.

Georgia Southern has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Eagles have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 66.5 points, 3.3 higher than the average total in Georgia Southern games this season.

Chanticleers vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 34.3 18.3 41.5 17.5 27.0 19.0 Coastal Carolina 31.5 20.0 37.7 17.7 13.0 27.0

