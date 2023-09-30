The Clemson Tigers (2-2) bring college football's 13th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Syracuse Orange (4-0), who have the No. 16 rushing attack, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Tigers are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 53.5.

Clemson has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 21st-best in total offense (474.3 yards per game) and eighth-best in total defense (262.8 yards allowed per game). Things have been positive for Syracuse on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling 507.8 total yards per game (ninth-best) and ceding only 274.3 total yards per game (15th-best).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: ABC

Clemson vs Syracuse Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -6.5 -115 -105 53.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Looking to place a bet on Clemson vs. Syracuse? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 5 ACC Betting Trends

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Clemson has combined with its opponent to go over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Clemson has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Clemson has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Bet on Clemson to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has compiled 976 yards (244 ypg) on 96-of-145 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 73 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Will Shipley, has carried the ball 54 times for 292 yards (73 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught 15 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Phil Mafah has collected 235 yards on 35 attempts, scoring three times.

Beaux Collins has hauled in 17 receptions for 226 yards (56.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 163 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Antonio Williams has a total of 145 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Xavier Thomas has two sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and six tackles.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 19 tackles, two TFL, and one sack.

Wade Woodaz has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with three tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.