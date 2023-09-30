The Clemson Tigers (2-2) and the Syracuse Orange (4-0) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome in a battle of ACC foes.

Clemson has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, ranking 21st-best in total offense (474.3 yards per game) and eighth-best in total defense (262.8 yards allowed per game). Syracuse has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks ninth-best in total yards per game (507.8) and 15th-best in total yards surrendered per game (274.3).

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins

Clemson vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Clemson vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Clemson Syracuse 474.3 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 507.8 (11th) 262.8 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.3 (15th) 199 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.3 (16th) 275.3 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.5 (22nd) 7 (85th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (50th) 7 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (7th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has racked up 976 yards (244 ypg) on 96-of-145 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 73 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Will Shipley has racked up 292 yards on 54 carries while finding the end zone one time. He's also caught 15 passes for 96 yards (24 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Phil Mafah has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 235 yards (58.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' team-high 226 yards as a receiver have come on 17 receptions (out of 27 targets) with one touchdown.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 163 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Antonio Williams has a total of 145 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 972 yards on 72-of-108 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 316 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has collected 311 yards (on 61 carries) with six touchdowns, while also grabbing 11 passes for 95 yards.

Damien Alford has totaled 17 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 247 (61.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has one touchdown.

Donovan Brown has caught 15 passes and compiled 239 receiving yards (59.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has racked up 225 reciving yards (56.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

