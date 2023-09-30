Braves vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (103-57) versus the Washington Nationals (70-90) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on September 30.
The Braves will call on Spencer Strider (19-5) versus the Nationals and Joan Adon (2-4).
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Explore More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.
- The Braves have been favorites in 145 games this season and won 95 (65.5%) of those contests.
- Atlanta is 1-2 this season when entering a game favored by -350 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta leads MLB with 933 runs scored this season.
- The Braves' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|W 8-5
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|September 26
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
|September 27
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Darius Vines vs Jameson Taillon
|September 28
|Cubs
|W 5-3
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Marcus Stroman
|September 29
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Allan Winans vs Trevor Williams
|September 30
|Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|October 1
|Nationals
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Jackson Rutledge
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.