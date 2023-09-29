On Friday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.721 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -227)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.414), slugging percentage (.595) and OPS (1.009) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Acuna is batting .350 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 122 of 156 games this year, with multiple hits 68 times.

He has hit a home run in 23.7% of his games in 2023 (37 of 156), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this season (66 of 156), with more than one RBI 25 times (16.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 100 of 156 games this season, he has scored, and 35 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 77 .339 AVG .333 .428 OBP .401 .602 SLG .589 39 XBH 40 20 HR 21 51 RBI 54 42/46 K/BB 40/32 33 SB 37

Nationals Pitching Rankings