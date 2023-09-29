South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you live in Lexington County, South Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Airport High School at Aiken High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Aiken, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
