Austin Riley vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Austin Riley (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double and a triple) against the Cubs.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .283 with 31 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 58 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- In 70.5% of his 156 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 55 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 156 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 35 of them (22.4%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, Riley has tallied at least one RBI. In 24 of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 84 of 156 games this season, and more than once 27 times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.297
|AVG
|.271
|.367
|OBP
|.331
|.543
|SLG
|.503
|36
|XBH
|35
|17
|HR
|20
|43
|RBI
|55
|84/30
|K/BB
|83/28
|2
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.99 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 242 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 30th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 5.55 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw two innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 5.55 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .297 to his opponents.
