The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .733 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.414), slugging percentage (.596) and OPS (1.010) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fourth in slugging.

Acuna is batting .304 with two homers during his last games and is riding an 11-game hitting streak.

In 78.1% of his 155 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 68 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 23.9% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has had an RBI in 65 games this season (41.9%), including 25 multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored at least once 100 times this year (64.5%), including 35 games with multiple runs (22.6%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 77 .339 AVG .333 .427 OBP .401 .605 SLG .589 39 XBH 40 20 HR 21 50 RBI 54 42/46 K/BB 40/32 33 SB 37

Cubs Pitching Rankings