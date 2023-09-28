The Carolina Panthers have +30000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-longest in the NFL as of September 28.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000

Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Panthers equally compared to the computer rankings, 29th in the league.

Bookmakers have moved the Panthers' Super Bowl odds down from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +30000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the third-biggest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Panthers have a 0.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina has no wins against the spread this year.

One of the Panthers' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Panthers have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Carolina has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Panthers rank 21st in total offense (299.3 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (329 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Panthers are putting up 18 points per game on offense, which ranks them 24th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 25th, surrendering 27 points per contest.

Panthers Impact Players

In three games, Adam Thielen has 20 catches for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and two TDs.

Miles Sanders has run for 139 yards (46.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

Sanders also has 12 catches for 68 yards and zero scores.

Andy Dalton has thrown for 361 yards (361.0 per game), completing 58.6%, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in one game.

In two games, Bryce Young has passed for 299 yards (149.5 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and completing 59.2%.

Brian Burns has been wreaking havoc on defense, posting 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks for the Panthers.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +5000 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks L 37-27 +4000 4 October 1 Vikings - +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +40000 9 November 5 Colts - +12500 10 November 9 @ Bears - +40000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1000 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +10000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +5000 16 December 24 Packers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +10000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.