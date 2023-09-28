Panthers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Carolina Panthers right now have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +30000.
Panthers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000
Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Panthers are 29th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+30000), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.
- The Panthers were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +30000, which is the third-biggest change in the entire NFL.
- The Panthers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.3%.
Carolina Betting Insights
- Carolina has no wins against the spread this year.
- The Panthers have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.
- The Panthers have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.
- Carolina has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
- The Panthers are totaling 299.3 yards per game offensively this year (21st in NFL), and they are surrendering 329.0 yards per game (13th) on defense.
- The Panthers rank 24th in scoring offense (18.0 points per game) and 25th in scoring defense (27.0 points allowed per game) this season.
Panthers Impact Players
- Adam Thielen has 20 catches for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- Miles Sanders has rushed for 139 yards (46.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.
- In the passing game, Sanders has scored zero times, with 12 receptions for 68 yards.
- In one game, Andy Dalton has thrown for 361 yards (361.0 per game), with two TDs and zero INTs, completing 58.6%.
- Bryce Young has thrown for 299 yards (149.5 per game), completing 59.2%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in two games.
- In three games for the Panthers, Brian Burns has collected 3.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
Panthers Player Futures
2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Falcons
|L 24-10
|+5000
|2
|September 18
|Saints
|L 20-17
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|@ Seahawks
|L 37-27
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|6
|October 15
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|9
|November 5
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 9
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|11
|November 19
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|12
|November 26
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 17
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:13 PM ET.
