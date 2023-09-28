The field is shrinking at the China Open, with Jelena Ostapenko in a quarterfinal against Liudmila Samsonova. Ostapenko's odds are +2500 to win this event at National Tennis Center.

Ostapenko at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Ostapenko's Next Match

On Thursday, October 5 at 10:00 PM ET, Ostapenko will face Samsonova in the quarterfinals, after getting past Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-2 in the previous round.

Ostapenko Stats

Ostapenko is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 4-ranked Pegula in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, Ostapenko has won one title, and her overall record is 38-20.

Ostapenko has a record of 23-14 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Through 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Ostapenko has played 22.4 games per match. She won 54.3% of them.

Ostapenko, in 37 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 22.4 games per match and won 52.8% of them.

Ostapenko has won 40.3% of her return games and 68.1% of her service games over the past year.

Ostapenko has won 40.5% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 64.9% of her service games during that timeframe.

