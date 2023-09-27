Sean Murphy -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on September 27 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is batting .255 with 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 47 walks.
  • In 58.7% of his 104 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
  • In 20 games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.2%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Murphy has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this season (37 of 104), with two or more RBI 17 times (16.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • In 47.1% of his games this season (49 of 104), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 52
.261 AVG .250
.371 OBP .364
.456 SLG .516
19 XBH 23
8 HR 13
30 RBI 38
53/25 K/BB 44/22
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Taillon (8-10) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 29th start of the season. He has a 5.24 ERA in 144 1/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed a 5.24 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
