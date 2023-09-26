On Tuesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.689 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.415), slugging percentage (.595) and OPS (1.010) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with three homers in his last games.

In 77.8% of his 153 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 67 multi-hit games.

In 36 games this year, he has hit a home run (23.5%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 63 games this season (41.2%), with two or more RBI in 24 of those contests (15.7%).

He has scored a run in 98 games this year, with multiple runs 34 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 77 .339 AVG .333 .429 OBP .401 .603 SLG .589 38 XBH 40 19 HR 21 47 RBI 54 41/46 K/BB 40/32 31 SB 37

Cubs Pitching Rankings