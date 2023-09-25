The Astana Open is nearing its end in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, as Jurij Rodionov readies for a quarterfinal against Adrian Mannarino. Rodionov's monyeline odds to win it all at National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) are +1200.

Rodionov at the 2023 The Astana Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 3

September 26 - October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Rodionov's Next Match

Rodionov will meet Mannarino in the quarterfinals on Sunday, October 1 at 12:00 AM ET, after defeating Sebastian Baez in the last round 6-2, 6-4.

Rodionov has current moneyline odds of +170 to win his next matchup versus Mannarino.

Rodionov Stats

Rodionov beat No. 27-ranked Baez 6-2, 6-4 on Friday to advance to the .

The 24-year-old Rodionov is 19-13 over the past 12 months and is still looking for his first tournament win.

Rodionov is 6-4 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Rodionov has played 32 matches and 22.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Rodionov has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 21.1 games per match while winning 51.7% of games.

Over the past year, Rodionov has been victorious in 19.7% of his return games and 75.8% of his service games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rodionov has won 74.6% of his games on serve and 21.2% on return.

