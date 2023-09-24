Miles Sanders was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. All of Sanders' stats can be found below.

Entering Week 3, Sanders has 32 carries for 115 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.6 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has seven receptions (11 targets) for 30 yards.

Miles Sanders Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Pectoral

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Panthers.

Panthers vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sanders 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 32 115 0 3.6 11 7 30 0

Sanders Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0

