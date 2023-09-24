Bryce Young did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 3 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Young's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Young's season stats include 299 passing yards (149.5 per game). He is 42-for-71 (59.2%), with two touchdown passes and two interceptions, and has five carries for 51 yards.

Bryce Young Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Ankle

Panthers vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

Young 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 42 71 59.2% 299 2 2 4.2 5 51 0

Young Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 20 38 146 1 2 3 17 0 Week 2 Saints 22 33 153 1 0 2 34 0

