The VMI Keydets (1-2) square off against a fellow SoCon opponent when they visit the Wofford Terriers (0-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium.

VMI is totaling 299.3 yards per game on offense (87th in the FCS), and rank 61st defensively, yielding 359.7 yards allowed per game. Wofford ranks seventh-worst in total yards per game (197.3), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 99th in the FCS with 426 total yards ceded per contest.

Wofford vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Wofford vs. VMI Key Statistics

Wofford VMI 197.3 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.3 (78th) 426 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.7 (68th) 98.3 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 87.7 (107th) 99 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.7 (53rd) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Wofford Stats Leaders

Bryce Corriston has compiled 218 yards (72.7 yards per game) while completing 55.3% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass this season. He's also run for 54 yards with one touchdown.

Ryan Ingram is his team's leading rusher with 30 carries for 133 yards, or 44.3 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

J.T. Smith Jr. has piled up 56 yards (on 13 attempts).

Tyler Parker has racked up 75 receiving yards on one catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Kyle Pinnix has totaled 61 receiving yards (20.3 yards per game) on five receptions.

Kyle Watkins' eight grabs (on six targets) have netted him 56 yards (18.7 ypg).

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has thrown for 459 yards (153 ypg) to lead VMI, completing 64.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Rashad Raymond, has carried the ball 30 times for 134 yards (44.7 per game).

Hunter Rice has piled up 94 yards on 32 carries.

Aidan Twombly's team-leading 164 yards as a receiver have come on nine receptions (out of nine targets) with one touchdown.

Chance Knox has hauled in 13 passes while averaging 54.3 yards per game.

Egypt Nelson has been the target of three passes and compiled three catches for 107 yards, an average of 35.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

