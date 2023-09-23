According to our computer model, the Wofford Terriers will take down the VMI Keydets when the two teams play at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which begins at 1:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Wofford vs. VMI Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Wofford (-1.3) 31.3 Wofford 16, VMI 15

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers is 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Terriers' one games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets covered just once in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Keydets games.

Terriers vs. Keydets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed VMI 10.7 24.3 12.0 7.0 10.0 33.0 Wofford 11.0 30.3 20.0 23.0 6.5 34.0

