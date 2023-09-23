The college football season rolls on into Week 4, which includes 10 games involving teams from the MAC. Wanting to see all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the column below.

MAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Northern Illinois Huskies 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Western Michigan Broncos at Toledo Rockets 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgia Southern Eagles at Ball State Cardinals 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Ohio Bobcats at Bowling Green Falcons 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Delaware State Hornets at Miami (OH) RedHawks 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Michigan Eagles at Jacksonville State Gamecocks 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Michigan Chippewas at South Alabama Jaguars 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Buffalo Bulls at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Akron Zips at Indiana Hoosiers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Kent State Golden Flashes at Fresno State Bulldogs 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

