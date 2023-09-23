At +25000, the Carolina Panthers have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 23.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Panthers games went over the point total.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 22nd in the NFL (350.2 yards allowed per game).

Last year the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they picked up only two road victories.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Panthers Impact Players

On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year with the Eagles.

Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his throws, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games for the Saints.

In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, hauling in 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

On the ground, Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns and accumulated 466 yards (33.3 per game).

On defense last year, Frankie Luvu helped set the tone with one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +4000 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +2800 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +4000 4 October 1 Vikings - +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2800 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +1300 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +75000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +25000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +800 12 November 26 @ Titans - +6600 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +6600 14 December 10 @ Saints - +2800 15 December 17 Falcons - +4000 16 December 24 Packers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +6600

