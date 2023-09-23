The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0) and the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Autzen Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 foes.

Oregon sports the 31st-ranked defense this season (15.7 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with 58 points per game. Colorado's defense ranks 103rd in the FBS with 30.3 points surrendered per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 15th-best by accumulating 41.3 points per game.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ABC.

Oregon vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Oregon vs. Colorado Key Statistics

Oregon Colorado 587 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 479 (37th) 285.7 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460.3 (109th) 223.7 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 61 (128th) 363.3 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 418 (2nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (60th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 893 yards passing for Oregon, completing 77.6% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 60 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 11 carries.

Mar'Keise Irving has 216 rushing yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 95 yards (31.7 per game).

Jordan James has been handed the ball 21 times this year and racked up 155 yards (51.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's 292 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has registered 17 receptions and three touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 176 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 11 catches for 155 yards, an average of 51.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has put up 1,251 passing yards, or 417 per game, so far this season. He has completed 78.7% of his passes and has thrown 10 touchdowns with one interception.

Dylan Edwards is his team's leading rusher with 25 carries for 136 yards, or 45.3 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well. Edwards has also chipped in with 14 catches for 160 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Sy'Veon Wilkerson has run for 52 yards across 18 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver leads his squad with 386 receiving yards on 25 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has put up a 247-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 26 passes on 32 targets.

Travis Hunter has racked up 213 reciving yards (71 ypg) this season.

