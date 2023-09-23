Marshall vs. Virginia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Thundering Herd are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 41.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marshall vs. Virginia Tech matchup.
Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Huntington, West Virginia
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marshall Moneyline
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marshall (-5.5)
|41.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Marshall (-5.5)
|41.5
|-205
|+168
Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Marshall has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.
- Virginia Tech has covered once in two chances against the spread this year.
Marshall & Virginia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Marshall
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
|Virginia Tech
|To Win the ACC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
