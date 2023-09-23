Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 23, when the Kansas Jayhawks and BYU Cougars match up at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Jayhawks. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on Kansas vs. BYU? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Kansas vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction BYU (+9.5) Over (54.5) Kansas 35, BYU 28

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 Predictions

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The Jayhawks have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Jayhawks have posted one win against the spread this season.

Kansas has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites (0-2).

One Jayhawks game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

The total for this game is 54.5, 4.3 points fewer than the average total in Kansas games thus far this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have a 25.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cougars have put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.

In Cougars one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

The average point total for the BYU this season is 6.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jayhawks vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 37.7 21.3 41.0 20.0 31.0 24.0 BYU 31.0 15.7 27.5 8.0 38.0 31.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.