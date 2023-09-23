In the game between the Furman Paladins and Mercer Bears on Saturday, September 23 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Paladins to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Furman vs. Mercer Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-2.2) 52 Furman 27, Mercer 25

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins haven't won a game against the spread this year.

One of the Paladins' one games this season has hit the over.

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread last year.

Last year, eight Bears games hit the over.

Paladins vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Furman 32.3 28.3 45 10 26 37.5 Mercer 24 34 48 22 7 73

