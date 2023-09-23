Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Alabama vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7)
|55.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-7)
|55.5
|-265
|+215
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
Alabama vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Alabama has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- Ole Miss has covered in each of its two games with a spread this season.
Alabama & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Alabama
|To Win the National Champ.
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|To Win the SEC
|+400
|Bet $100 to win $400
|Ole Miss
|To Win the National Champ.
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|To Win the SEC
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.