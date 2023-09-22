Support your favorite local high school football team in Lexington County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lexington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

W W King Academy at Richard Winn Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Winnsboro, SC

Winnsboro, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Dutch Fork High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Irmo, SC

Irmo, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Swansea High School at Midland Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Graniteville, SC

Graniteville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Pelion High School at Ninety Six High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Ninety Six, SC

Ninety Six, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

White Knoll High School at Lancaster High School