South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Lancaster County, South Carolina, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lewisville High School at Andrew Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kershaw, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cross High School at Buford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Knoll High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
