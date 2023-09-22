If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Lancaster County, South Carolina, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Lewisville High School at Andrew Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Kershaw, SC

Kershaw, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cross High School at Buford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lancaster, SC

Lancaster, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

White Knoll High School at Lancaster High School