South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Georgetown County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Georgetown County, South Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Georgetown County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
St. James High School at Stratford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
