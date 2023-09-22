South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Edgefield County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Edgefield County, South Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Edgefield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Strom Thurmond High School at North Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: North Augusta, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.